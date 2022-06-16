Kochi: Investigation into an alleged human trafficiking racket has indicated that the gang has been involved in slave trade.

It is suspected that a woman from Mavelikkara, who was taken to Kuwait by a Ravipuram, Ernakulam-based private recruitment agency, might have been further trafficked to Syria.

A West Kochi native, who escaped the racket and returned home, had mentioned a Hindi-speaking woman with them in Kuwait. The Hindi-speaking woman, too, could have been sold in Syria. The kingpin of the racket has been identified as Majid alias Gazli of Thaliparamba in Kannur.

The West Kochi woman reportedly told the police that women were taken to the Middle-East as nannies, promising a monthly salary of Rs 60,000, but were sold for Rs 9.50 lakh.

Those who opposed servitude were smuggled to Syria and sold to the IS. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now gathering information about Majid.

Ruling out normal human trafficking, the investigation team has confirmed that the racket was involved in slave trade. Central agencies would gather more information from the West Kochi resident.

Meanwhile, the investigation has been adversely affected due to the police's delay in alerting the central agency after receiving the complaint. There are indications that Majid visited Ernakulam once after the first information report was registered on May 18. He was reportedly in Ernakulam for two days before returning to Kuwait.