Kochi cop issued notice for blocking road for his morning walks

Kochi: A police officer in Kerala has been issued a show-cause notice after allegations emerged that he was blocking a section of a road in Kochi for his morning walk.

Residents alleged that the road adjacent to the Queen's Walkway in Kochi is blocked for vehicular traffic when the Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic West, Vinod Pillai, comes for his walk.

Queens Walkway in Kochi is a road frequented by morning walkers and joggers and usually sees barricades set up to protect them, police said after the matter came to light.

But residents say a road adjacent to the walkway is also blocked, and incidentally, for when the Commissioner goes for his morning walk.

The road is apparently cordoned off from 5 am to 7:30 am every morning inconveniencing many, the residents said.