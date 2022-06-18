Malayalam
81st death anniversary of Ayyankali observed today

Our Correspondent
Published: June 18, 2022 11:45 AM IST Updated: June 18, 2022 12:03 PM IST
Statue of Mahatama Ayyankali riding a cart, villu vandi on the Cherai beach unveiled on August 31, 2012 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the social reformer. Photo: AjayTvm/Shutterstock
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Various organisations observe the 81st death anniversary of social reformer Ayyankali, who led the crusade against inequality, on Saturday.

A floral tribute will be paid to the Ayyankkali statue at Vellayambalam Junction here on Saturday. 

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the ‘Navodhana Smrithi Sangamam’ and commemorative meet at Venganoor at 3 pm. C Divakaran will deliver the commemorative speech. Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha general secretary Punnala Sreekumar will preside over the function. 

