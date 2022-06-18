4 Kozhikode Corpn employees suspended for facilitating issue of fake bldg numbers

Kozhikode: Four employees of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation will be placed under suspension for misusing the official passwords of some officers.

They had accessed the usernames and passwords of some officials of the Corporation's revenue wing in order to illegally allot unauthorised numbers for various buildings in the city.

The complainant will be one among the four employees who will be suspended.

This fraudulent practice has been going on in the civic body for the last many months.

The whole fraud was unearthed when a Corporation officer gave a complaint to the authorities seven months ago stating that the Beypore zonal office had given unauthorised sanction for 261 buildings in such a way.

But the Corporation authorities then did not take steps to inquire into the matter or take action against those who commit the fraud.

The building numbers are issued by the Corporation using the Sanjaya software. The revenue-wing officials usually issue building numbers after undertaking vetting at multiple levels. The usernames and passwords given to the officials to scrutinise the applications were hacked by a racket.

The hacking is said to have been committed from outside the corporation office, using an external computer system.