KSRTC begins disbursing May salary amidst CITU stir plan from Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The KSRTC management has begun the disbursal of salary for the month of May, which has been delayed so far. Drivers and conductors will be paid first.



Transport Minister Antony Raju has said that a discussion at the Chief Minister's level would be convened soon to find a solution to the financial uncertainty plaguing the KSRTC.



It is reported that the management finally took steps to disburse the salary in view of the CITU's proposed strike from Monday. The Corporation needs an amount of Rs.82 crore for salary disbursal every month.



The BMS and the INTUC-led unions have decided to continue with their strike, demanding salary disbursal on time every month.



Meanwhile, the High Court of Kerala has sought the explanation from the KSRTC management regarding the question of amending the current trip schedule in tune with the motor transport workers' Act.



Justice Devan Ramachandran sought the KSRTC's views on the matter, while considering a petition filed by a group of KSRTC employees. including R Bajee, alleging that the existing schedule went against the provisions of the said Act.