Mentally challenged youth arrested over gruesome murder of differently abled estate employee

Marayur: Benny Mathew, the supervisor of an estate here and also a differently abled person, was murdered in a gruesome manner on Wednesday night.

The police subsequently arrested Yadu Krishnan, a mentally challenged youth, in connection with the incident.



Benny, supervisor at Kallarakkal estate in Idukki district of Kerala, was also the Munnar area secretary of DAWF (Differently-Abled Persons Welfare Federation).

According to the police, Benny and Krishnan had entered into an argument on Wednesday night, following which the latter attacked the former with a knife and broken beer bottle.

Benny soon succumbed to his injuries. “An examination of Benny’s body found around 40 injuries. His ribs were broken and both hands were fractured,” said a police officer.

The police later took the accused to the scene of the crime for collecting evidence. Krishnan was later presented before a court at Devikulam, which remanded him.

The case is being investigated by a team comprising station house officer, Marayur P T Bijoy; sub-inspectors Bijith Lal, Ashok Kumar and Bobby M Thomas and assistant sub-inspectors Shajahan and Anil Sebastian.





