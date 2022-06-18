Monsoon: Yellow alert in all Kerala districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Expecting strong rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow alerts for all districts of Kerala for Saturday.

Strong, isolated showers are also predicted in certain districts in the next three days too.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for Sunday; and Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have been alerted the same for Monday (June 20) and Tuesday (June 21).

Rain may pick up pace soon

Various weather agencies and experts had earlier pointed to the dismal monsoon rainfall in Kerala in June so far. This trend may continue, however with a slight improvement in rain during the rest of June.

Last three years, there has been a great dip in the volume of rain in June. The factors that usually favour a good monsoon are currently missing in the atmosphere. The problem is that though there are clouds above the sea, there is no occurrence of strong winds that can result in rain. Though a low pressure formation had occurred in the northern side of Kerala, it was weakened within a day after it emergence.

The lesser rain in June is set to adversely affect the agriculture output, especially in the areas that are heavily dependent on monsoon.

Rajeevan Erikulam, weather expert at the State Disaster Management Authority, said that the declining trend in monsoon has been occurring for the last two decades. As per the usual standards, the State has to get 643 millimeter rain each time in June.

But the experts are not ruling out chances of heavy rain in July and August.