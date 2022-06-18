Saritha claims Swapna is bluffing; 'She told me in prison that CM was not involved'

Saritha S Nair has claimed Swapna Suresh had confided to her in prison that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not a party in the gold smuggling case.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Saritha, who is accused in the solar scam that rocked the Oommen Chandy government, said that Swapna has no evidence contrary to what she has claimed.

Swapna, who is out on bail in the infamous Thiruvananthapuram Airport gold smuggling case has been on a crusade against the CM and the CPM. She had recently given a statement (164) before a magistrate, the content of which continues to be hotly debated in the state.

Swapna had raised serious allegations against the CM and his family members. It is in this context that Saritha has come up with her claims.

"I and Swapna were in jail together. Then she told me that the chief minister was not a party in this and that was the reason she was being denied bail," Saritha said.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court dismissed a petition filed by Saritha seeking a copy of Swapna's 164 statement.

The court said that the statement can only be shared with the investigating agency as the High Court had ruled in this regard.

The court stated that Swapna's statement cannot be shared until the investigation was complete.

However, Saritha's lawyer said they would move the High Court.

Saritha had recently deposed before the special investigation team that politician PC George and Crime magazine editor, TP Nandakumar were behind the recent allegations levelled by Swapna.