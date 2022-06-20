Now, political sparring over presence of 'blacklisted' NRK at Loka Kerala Sabha venue

Thiruvananthapuram: The key Left Democratic Front constituents, the CPM and the CPI, are taking diametrically opposite stands on whether to take action against Anitha Pullayil for "gate-crashing" into the venue of Loka Kerala Sabha held at the Legislative Assembly complex here over the weekend.

As reported earlier, the former Italy-based associate of controversial businessman Monson Mavunkal was ushered out of the venue of the Loka Kerala Sabha in the Kerala capital after she arrived there uninvited.

CPI leader and Revenue Minister K Rajan sought an inquiry into the issue. But NORKA vice-chairman and former Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan argued that there was no need for such an inquiry.

Sreeramakrishnan clarified that she was not included in the lists of delegates or special invitees of the programme. She did not enter inside the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall where the programme was held.

She might have attended the Open Forum. Since she was not a delegate, there was no need for an inquiry into the issue by the NORKA, Sreeramakrishnan asserted.

He further clarified that the Open Forum was held with full public participation. Those who attended the programme had been given food coupons too. He said that since the area was under the control of the Speaker, only an inquiry by the Speaker would be authentic.

Her presence at the programme came to the notice only when the matter appeared in the media, Sreeramakrishnan said.

No one expelled me, claims Anitha

Anitha, however, claimed that no one had expelled her from the Assembly complex.

She said that she had attended only the Open Forum. There was no rule that those who were not delegates of Loka Kerala Sabha should keep away from the Open Forum, she said.

She alleged that some people were using her as a tool to settle scores against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She said that she would soon reveal to the media more on the issue.

Meanwhile, K Sudhakaran, the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said that Congress was not interested in dabbling in the controversy over Anitha's presence, while adding that let the government decide on the matter.

Muraleedharan seeks Speaker's explanation

KPCC former president and Member of Parliament K Muraleedharan said that Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh owned an explanation to the public on how Anitha, who was an agent in the fake antique sale case in which Monson Mavunkal was arrested, managed to sneak into the Assembly to attend the programme.

He asked why the Speaker did not block the entry of such a blacklisted person like Anitha, who didn't have a valid pass for the programme.

Muraleedharan also remarked that the Chief Minister did not attend the Loka Kerala Sabha because he was afraid of stone-throwing by protesters.

Referring to the accusations of a key accused in a gold smuggling case, he said the UDF leaders don't smuggle gold under the pretext of working for the welfare of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs).

While saying that the protest against the Chief Minister would continue, he said that an inquiry under the supervision of the Kerala High Court should be instituted against the Chief Minister to look into his links with the gold smuggling mafia.

The third edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, the government-organised forum of NRKs, concluded on Saturday.