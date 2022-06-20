Glorin Sebastian, first Keralite to be on list of world’s top cyber-security experts

Kottayam: For the first time, a Keralite has found a place on a prestigious list of the world’s top cyber-security professionals.

Glorin Sebastian, 32, hailing from Thengana, near Changanassery, was ranked 19 on the list of 25 professionals published by the London-based International Fire and Security (IFSEC).

Glorin was selected to the list based on his achievements in cyber-security and contributions to the field, along with his research publications in the area. He has four college degrees and over eight years of full-time experience in cybersecurity risk consulting.

"He has authored several thought leadership articles and research papers. His research interests are centered around the cyber threats around Web 3.0, and technology Platforms such as Metaverse, 5G Networks, and Artificial Intelligence," the IFSEC website stated.

He has five ongoing research papers as a part-time researcher at the Georgia Institute of Technology which is under consideration for publication in leading research journals. He was a finalist for the Cybersecurity Professional of the year 2021- award from ISSA, and also a finalist in the Cybersecurity expert’s category- 2021 awards from Cyberdefense Magazine.

He is also on the editorial board for IJISP Journal (IGI Global) and serves as a cybersecurity reviewer for IEEE and Springer research conferences.

The son of Sebastian Thomas, a retired Indian Air Force official and Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Rosamma Sebastian, Glorin studied at Good Shepherd School, Changanassery, following which he secured a degree in Computer Science engineering. Subsequently, he earned an MBA and worked at WIPRO for a couple of years.

Later, he acquired two post-graduate degrees from the US, one in Information System Security from Georgia University and the other in Cyber-Security from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Currently, Glorin is attached to Ernst & Young in the US and will be joining Google as cyber-security IT lead in July.