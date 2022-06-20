Monsoon: Yellow alert in Kerala's 8 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala on Monday.

Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall in the day.

With Kerala witnessing an abysmal start to monsoon, the Met department revealed that the state received 57 per cent less rainfall during the period.

Between June 1 and 19, the state received only 16.93 cm of rainfall, compared to the normal 39.39 cm.

Accordinng to the weather office, Kannur, Idukki, Kasaragod, Palakkad and Wayanad, in particular, barely received any rain during this period.

However, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms in the coming days in the state.