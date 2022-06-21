Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

10 day since removal from Vigilance top post, ADGP Ajith Kumar gets fresh placement

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2022 07:08 PM IST
MR Ajith Kumar.
MR Ajith Kumar.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Just ten days after he was removed as Vigilance Director based on accusations of a nexus with an acquaintance of gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh, ADGP MR Ajith Kumar has found a fresh placement.

This time the state government created an ex-cadre post to appoint the IPS officer.

A government order posting him as Additional Director General of Police, Protection of Civil Rights, was issued Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLES

The post has been declared 'equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters)'.

Ajith Kumar had come under the scanner initially for illegally confiscating the mobile phone of a PS Sarith, another accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case that had led to the fall of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Principal Secretary M Sivasankar.

Later, Swapna had alleged that Ajith Kumar contacted Shaj Kiran, an acquaintance of hers, who attempted to dissuade her from filing a statement against the chief minister. It was based on this allegation that the chief minister instructed the removal of Ajith Kumar from the top post in the Vigilance.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.