Swapna demands CBI probe, seeks meeting with PM

Kochi: Swapana Suresh, the key accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the role of key functionaries in the Kerala Government in the sensational crime.



In a letter to the Prime Minister she alleged that bureaucrat M Sivasankar is the mastermind of the 'heinous smuggling' and he acted on behalf of the State Government. She claimed that she was forced to obey the illegal orders of her superiors as the UAE Consulate in the Kerala capital was manoeuvred to carry out smuggling.

She alleged harassment by the State Government agencies for giving a confidential statement before the Magistrate, in connection with the money laundering case, which is linked to the gold smuggling case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Swapna also cited action against her current employer and lawyer by the State agencies and sought the PM's intervention.

In the letter Swapna also reiterated her earlier claims about the role of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members.

Swapna also sought a meeting with the PM.