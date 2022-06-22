BJP leader & actor Suresh Gopi was student leader of communist party, reveals his son Gokul

BJP leader and popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi was a student activist of the communist party, revealed his son Gokul Suresh.

In an interview given to The Cue, Gokul, who is also an actor, said his father was not always a 'so-called BJP man like people think'.

"Dad was a member of SFI (Students' Federation of India)," said Gokul. The SFI is the student organisation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

"He is a good politician, just that he is in the BJP right now," said the young actor.

Suresh Gopi is one of BJP's popular names in Kerala, having contested under the party's banner in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls from Thrissur, where he managed to secure over 28% votes despite finishing third.

He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2016. His six-year term ended in April.

Gokul's revelation comes at a time, there are rumours that Gopi, a national-award-winning actor was on his way out from the party. Suresh Gopi had recently refuted the allegations though.

Further in the interview, Gokul claims that he believes in 'socialism' and that Gopi has never interfered with his political views.

"When I was young I heard that dad was close to (EK) Nayanar (CPM leader who was Kerala CM) and (K) Karunakaran (Congress leader, who was also Kerala CM). He is someone who desires only good things for the people and I respect him for that," said Gokul.