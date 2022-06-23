Now, racist comments by MM Mani's backers on late IUML leader Seethi Haji

Supporters of CPM MLA MM Mani have unleashed a racist attack on social media aimed at Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) late stalwart P Seethi Haji.

The majority of comments are under a Facebook post from MM Mani. Mani had posted: "Was today Seethi Haji day? I could only see that name since I open Facebook today."

On Wednesday, Seethi Haji's son and IUML MLA PK Basheer had made a racist remark on Mani while referring to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's alleged aversion to the colour black.

It is understood that Mani's Facebook post was in response to Basheer's statement that was made at the IUML's district convention in Wayanad.

Earlier in the day, Mani had dubbed Basheer's remark foolishness. "Isn't he Muslim League? He'll have that foolishness...he is hearing abuses on social media, let that continue," Mani had said.

Former minister Mani, popularly referred to as 'ashan' (master) by LDF supporters, is not new to impulsive responses.

However, the supporters of the veteran communist leader from Idukki appear to have crossed the line with their comments. A number of users who commented under the post in support of Mani made vile comments on a black-and-white picture of Seethi Haji.

There were also a few racist images posted by some users. Within an hour of publishing, the post received over 11k likes, 1.2k comments and at least 300 shares.