Heavy rains likely in Kerala for the next 5 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive widespread rainfall along with thunder activity during the next five days under the influence of the low-pressure corridor between Karnataka and the Southern coast of Gujarat, and the Westerly winds gaining strength over the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted isolated heavy rains in the State for the next 5 days.

During the next two weeks (from June 24 through July 7), the State is likely to receive more rainfall than the usual average for the same period, as indicated in the weekly weather forecast from the IMD.

Heavy rains are expected during the next three hours in five districts of Kerala.

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at 40 km per hour speed are very likely in certain places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts.

Other districts are likely to receive isolated rainfall over the next three hours, the IMD informed.