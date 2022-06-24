Reshuffling of bureaucratic top brass in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government conducted a massive bureaucratic reshuffle on Friday.

Tinku Biswal, the former principal secretary of Food and Civil Supplies, was appointed the new principal secretary of the Health Department.

He will also have additional responsibilities of AYUSH and Ports Department.

IAS officer Dr V Venu has been appointed as deputy chief secretary of Home and Vigilance.

He will also be tasked with the affairs of Environment Department.

The former commissioner of Agriculture Production, Ishita Roy has now been appointed principal secretary, Higher Education. She will also bear additional responsibilities of the Department of Agriculture Production.

Rajan Khobragade was appointed to the Water Resources Department. He also has the additional charge of the Departments of Coastal Shipping, Inland Navigation, and Agriculture.

Khobragade was the former principal secretary of Food and Civil Supplies.

Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, who held charge of Local Government (Rural) has now been given the additional charge of Local Government (Urban) as well.

Ali Asghar Pasha, the former secretary of Agriculture, is the new secretary of Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

The former managing director of Shipping and Inland Navigation, N Prashanth is now the special secretary of the SC-ST development department.