History-sheeter who took on SI in 'Action Hero Biju' found hanging

Kochi: A history-sheeter who was cast in negative roles in a few notable Malayalam films was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Kochi City on Sunday night.

The dead, N D Prasad, 43, appeared as a villain in the 2016 Nivin Pauly blockbuster 'Action Hero Biju'.

Prasad's body was found hanging from a tree before his house at Kalamassery at about 7.30 pm.

He is an accused in several cases, local police stated.

Prasad belonged to the Kavungaprambil Family. He leaves behind wife and two children.

'Iba' and 'Kirmani' are the other films in which Prasad was cast. In the Nivin Pauly film, Prasad was one of the two characters depicted in a tense sequence showing a police shootout.