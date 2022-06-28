Kumbalangi nights actor Ambika Rao dies of a heart attack

Thrissur: Actor and assistant director Ambika Rao, aged 58, died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Ernakulam, around 10.30 pm on Monday.

She had contracted COVID and was under treatment at the hospital.

Popular for her role in Kumbalangi nights, Ambika had also acted in movies including Virus, Meesha Madhavan and Anuragakarikkin vellam. She had worked as an assistant director for Malayalam movies Thommanum Makkalum, Salt and Pepper, Rajamanickam and Vellinakshatram.

Ambika entered the film industry as an assistant director for the Balachandra Menon directorial Krishna Gopalakrishna. She was residing at Rameshwara Bhavan near Thiruvambady temple in Thrissur. She is survived by her two sons, Rahul and Sohan.