Kerala govt to approach SC against Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail

Thiruvanthapuram: The Kerala Government is set to challenge the anticipatory bail granted to Malayalam film actor and producer Vijay Babu in a sexual assault case filed by a debutant actress.

The State will approach the Supreme Court to cancel the earlier pre-arrest bail as well as the latest bail granted to Babu as soon as his arrest was registered after questioning.

The State government will also question the Kerala High Court's decision to grant bail to the actor even though he had fled abroad as soon as he was booked in late April.

Though Babu's arrest was recorded by the probe team on Monday , he was not remanded to custody due to the anticipatory bail.

The HC also granted him a conditional bail for a bond of Rs 5 lakh and personal guarantee of two individuals. As per the conditions laid out by the court, Babu has to present himself to the investigating officers every day till July 3 from 9am to 6pm. He can return home after the interrogation.

The police had earlier conducted evidence collection at the alleged crime sites: a flat at Panampilly Nagar and a luxury hotel in Kochi. According to police, the arrest was registered on the basis of clear evidence and credible testimonies.