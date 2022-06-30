Malayalam
Young Malayali woman joins New Zealand Police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Aleena Abhilash
Aleena Abhilash after joining the New Zealand Police on Thursday. Photos: Facebook/ Abhilash Sebastian
Topic | Kottayam

Aleena Abhilash, a youngster with roots in Kerala, has reportedly become the first Malayali woman to join the New Zealand Police.

Pala MLA Mani C Kappen announced this on his Facebook page on Thursday.

"I happily inform the appointment of Pala-native Aleena Abhilash as the first Malayali woman police officer in New Zealand," Mani C Kappen posted.

According to the MLA, Aleena is the daughter of Ullanadu-native Abhilash of Pulikkal and Pizhaku, Puravakkatt Bobby.

"Welcome to the fresh beginnings of your journey as a newly established Constable. With every step you take forwards, my head rises higher, my smile grows bigger, and my heart fills with even more pride," wrote Abhilash Sebastian on his Facebook page.

