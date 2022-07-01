Probe on into death of Malappuram woman in Abu Dhabi as kin cry foul

The Kerala police have registered a case after the relative of a young woman raised suspicions over her death in Abu Dhabi earlier last month.

Afeela (27), daughter of Kunnakkattil Aboobacker of Rangattoor, Kuttippuram was found hanging at her residence on June 11. Afeela's relatives have accused her husband and his family members of domestic abuse resulting in her death.

The body was brought to Kerala on Friday morning and a re-postmortem was conducted at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

The Kuttippuram police in Malappuram have registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint. According to the complaint, Afeela was married off to a Kadalundi native on November 6, 2016. Her husband and his family members used to assault her seeking more dowry. However, Afeela's family could not arrange the amount due to financial difficulties. A few months ago, Afeela and her child were sent to her home by the father-in-law and brother-in-law.

Later, her husband came and took her and the child back to his house. They were taken back to Abu Dhabi three months ago.

Afeela had informed her family over the phone that she was still being assaulted by her husband. She had also sent pictures of scars caused by the assault to her sister and maternal uncle.

Afeela's father-in-law had informed her family that she was found dead early morning on June 11.

Several incidents of suicide and murders caused by dowry harassment have been reported in Kerala in the past few years. An investigation is on into the death of vlogger Rifa Mehnu who was found hanging in her flat at Jafiliya in Dubai in the wee hours of March 1. The body was exhumed and a re-postmortem was conducted as per the request of her family which has accused her husband and in-laws of domestic violence.

In another case, a trial court in Kollam recently convicted S Kiran Kumar, a former assistant motor vehicle inspector, and sentenced him to 10 years for driving his wife Vismaya to suicide.