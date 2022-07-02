Farmers urged to shun fruit crops to escape wild animal menace

Malappuram: Man-animal conflict is getting acute on the forest fringes especially in the eastern hinterlands of Kerala. Wild animal intrusion into human settlements is posing hardship to both. Now, the State Agriculture Department has urged farmers to avoid cultivating crops such as banana, vegetables, coconut, pineapple, jackfruit and arecanut which attract wild animals to areas of human habitation.



The order, issued by the Deputy Director of Agriculture in Malappuram, directs all officials under the Department in the district to conduct awareness programmes among farmers to change their crops.



The order includes complete details regarding which all crops have to be replaced in each area of Malappuram district. The Agriculture Department says that farmers should cultivate crops such as nutmeg, pepper and other spices which don’t attract wild animals instead of fruit varieties.



The Deputy Director’s communication to subordinate officials also says that the order was prepared after receiving the approval of the coordination committee meeting convened by the District Collector.



At the same time, most of the officials who are supposed to implement the order said that they would hear the opinion of farmers before making any further move.