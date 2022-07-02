Heavy rain: Yellow alert in 13 Kerala districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain with thunderstorms till July 5. Heavy rain may hit isolated places in the State.

The strengthening of Western winds is said to be the reason for such a development.

Yellow alert has been declared in all the districts except in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Yellow alert has been declared in all the districts except in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea till July 4 since there is every likelihood of inclement weather, and winds at 50 km per hour along the coast of Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka.

Monsoon has covered entire country: IMD

New Delhi: Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country as it brought seasonal rains to Gujarat and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.



"Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on Saturday, six days before the normal date of July 8," the weather office said.

The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1.

However, the progress of the southwest monsoon, crucial to the farm-based economy, has been sluggish with the country reporting a rainfall deficit of eight per cent.

Weather scientists expect the monsoon to pick up pace in the coming months and have predicted well-distributed rainfall in July.