Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Three Ernakulam natives fall prey to job scam in Cambodia

Our Correspondent
Published: July 03, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Three women lose Rs 60 lakh to online fraud in Thrissur
Topic | Ernakulam

Alangad (Kochi): A case has been registered after three men complained that they were cheated by promising jobs in Cambodia.

The complainants said they had paid Rs 3 lakh each for the promised job, but were assigned to an online chatting call centre run by a Chinese firm in Cambodia.

When they refused to work in the online chatting firm, two of them were allegedly locked up for about three months and tortured.

RELATED ARTICLES

KA Anshul of Methanam in Alangad, and Jobin Varghese and Derin Davis of Olanad said in their complaint that they were promised work in the unskilled sector of Cambodia and were charged Rs 3 lakh each. The men realised that they had been cheated only after reaching that country.

Anshul and Davis were detained and tortured after they had refused to work in the online firm.

The men escaped from Cambodia a month ago and demanded a refund of their money.

The youngsters lodged a complaint after they were refused refund. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.