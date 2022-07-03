Three Ernakulam natives fall prey to job scam in Cambodia

Alangad (Kochi): A case has been registered after three men complained that they were cheated by promising jobs in Cambodia.

The complainants said they had paid Rs 3 lakh each for the promised job, but were assigned to an online chatting call centre run by a Chinese firm in Cambodia.

When they refused to work in the online chatting firm, two of them were allegedly locked up for about three months and tortured.

KA Anshul of Methanam in Alangad, and Jobin Varghese and Derin Davis of Olanad said in their complaint that they were promised work in the unskilled sector of Cambodia and were charged Rs 3 lakh each. The men realised that they had been cheated only after reaching that country.

Anshul and Davis were detained and tortured after they had refused to work in the online firm.

The men escaped from Cambodia a month ago and demanded a refund of their money.

The youngsters lodged a complaint after they were refused refund.