Palakkad: A young woman died soon after giving birth at a private hospital here on Monday, leading to intense protests by her relatives. Incidentally, the infant she had given birth on Sunday morning was declared dead soon after delivery.

The deceased was Aishwarya, aged 25, of Thathamangalam in Chittur in the district.

Her body was later shifted to District Hospital, Palakkad for inquest and would be taken to Government Medical College, Thrissur for further procedures, said officials.

Relatives who assembled in front of Thangam Hospital at Yakkara alleged that lapses in treatment had led to Aishwarya’s death and demanded the arrest of the doctors there.

The police had earlier registered a case against the hospital after receiving a complaint regarding medical negligence.

According to Aishwarya’s relatives, she was admitted to the hospital on June 29 for delivery. They said doctors had told them that the delivery would take place by July 5 and surgery may be needed.

She was also administered injections to induce labour, they added. However, doctors at the hospital did not take suitable measures when Aishwarya’s health deteriorated, the relatives alleged.

Finally, she was taken to the operation theatre early on Sunday, but the doctors declared that the baby had died by 2.30 am. Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s condition worsened and she also died on Monday. The relatives also alleged that the hospital had removed her uterus without consent.

The infant’s body was buried soon after it was declared dead.

However, when the police received the complaint, they exhumed the mortal remains in the presence of a Tahsildar assigned by the Revenue Divisional Officer and conducted an autopsy. Further investigation will be based on the autopsy report also, said the police.