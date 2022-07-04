Heavy rain may persist in Kerala till Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Monsoon has picked up pace in Kerala after a sluggish month-long opening phase. The state is likely to witness heavy rain with lightning till Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the presence of a cyclone above southern Jharkhand and nearby areas may lead to the formation of low pressure over the Arabian Sea. This will result in the strengthening of Western and Southern winds, resulting in heavy rain.

Orange alert has been declared in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur and Idukki districts on Monday. There are chances of isolated cases of heavy rain in these districts. This second-most grave alert urges the public to be prepared for extremely bad weather throwing life out of gear.

Yellow alert on the likelihood of severe bad weather has been declared in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Monday.

On Tuesday, there will be a yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Wayanad districts. Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts will be under a yellow alert on Wednesday.

Fishing in the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast has been banned for the time being.

Green, yellow, orange and red alerts are used worldwide.