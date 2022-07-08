Top brass of Kerala Police sees massive reshuffle, Manoj Abraham new Vigilance ADGP

Thiruvananthapuram: The top ranks in Kerala Police underwent a massive reshuffle on Friday, with 17 IPS officers being transferred to various departments.

K Padmakumar, who was the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Armed Police Battalion, has been appointed ADGP Police Headquarters.

Manoj Abraham, who was ADGP-Police Headquarters, will now be the Director of Vigilance in the State.

Crime Records Bureau ADGP Yogesh Gupta has been appointed the Managing Director (MD) of the Beverages Corporation. The MD's post has been made equivalent to that of an ADGP by the Kerala government.

M R Ajithkumar, who was shunted as Vigilance director following his involvement with Shaj Kiran in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, had been made ADGP-Protection of Civil Rights. However, he has been tranferred yet again and will now head the Armed Police Battalion.

Thummala Vikram, who was the Inspector General (IG) Security, is the new North Zone IG, while Ashok Yadav, who held the post earlier, will replace Thummala.

Beverages Corporation MD S Shyam Sundar has been appointed IG-Crime.

Kozhikode Rural Police Chief Dr A Sreenivasan has been named Special Branch (Security) SP. Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik has been transfrred to Kottayam. Kollam City Commissioner T Narayanan will be the Additional IG-Police Headquarters. He will be replaced by Merin Joseph, who was the SP-Police Headquarters.

Idukki SP Karuppasamy R will be the new Kozhikode Rural SP. Wayanad SP Aravind Sukumar will be the commandant of Kerala Armed Police 5th Battalion. Kottayam SP D Shilpa will be the new Women's Cell SP. She has also been given the additional responsibility of commanding the Women's Battalion. Additional AIG-Police Headquarters, R Anand, will be the next Wayanad SP.