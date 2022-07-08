Now, Saji Cheriyan booked for riding a scooter without helmet

Thiruvananthapuram: There seems to be no end to the troubles plaguing Saji Cheriyan, the former Kerala Minister for Fisheries and Cultural Affairs who was forced to vacate his seat a couple of days ago after a remark he had made against the Constitution created quite a furore in the state. Now, a new complaint has been lodged against the embattled CPM leader for riding a scooter without a helmet.

Advocate PG Geevarghese filed the complaint with the Chengannur police after noticing a photo that Malayala Manorama had carried on Friday wherein Cheriyan is seen riding the vehicle without a helmet.

On Wednesday, Cheriyan stepped down from his minister post acknowledging that the remark he had made during a public address at Mallappally had gone awry.

But instead of an apology, as was expected of him, Cheriyan said that his words have been twisted to sow seeds of confusion, "to weaken the initiatives of the state government".

"My words were never meant as an insult to the Constitution," the Chengannur MLA maintained. However, he said stepping down from the minister's post was "the right thing to do".

He has been already booked in the case and a probe is on.

It was on July 3 that Cheriyan courted controversy with his remarks against the Constitution. During a CPM event at Mallappally, the legislator claimed that the Constitution was prepared as directed by the British and that it was not meant to protect the commoners.

He had also said: "The words secularism and democracy have been thrown here and there. But the Constitution is clearly being used to exploit commoners."

The opposition parties had raised their voice and refused to back off until the minister stepped down.