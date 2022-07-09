Teen girl bravely defends hacking bid by lovelorn youth

Perinthalmanna: A 14-year-old girl from Perinthalmanna in Kerala's Malappuram district became a role model for others of her age by bravely overpowering a young man, who followed her with a knife in his hand to take her life after she spurned her advances.

Jinesh, 22, was arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

The girl pushed Jinesh to the ground when he tried to hack her to death at Anamangattum near Perinthalmanna. He fell down and the knife went out of his hand.

He ran away by the time the local people rushed to the spot after hearing her screaming. But Jinesh's hand got injured when a vehicle hit him while he was running. Later, the police took him into custody.

The incident occurred after he followed her for a few moments with a knife in his hand. He had been stalking her for the last many days.

Jinesh wanted to avenge her for spurning his romantic overtures.

The police recovered the knife carried by Jinesh.