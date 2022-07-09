Vlogger booked for trespassing into forest, scaring elephant

Kollam: A case has been registered against a vlogger who shot video in a forest near Punalur.

Amala Anu, a native of Kilimanoor in Thiruvananthapuram district, has been charged with offences such as trespassing into the forest, shooting visuals of a wild elephant using a helicam and scaring it.

As per the directives of Punalur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shanavas, the case was registered against Amala under non-bailable sections of the relevant forest and wildlife protection laws.

Ambanad deputy range officer Ajayakumar filed the case against Amala after checking the video uploaded on YouTube.

The action has been taken over the footage shot at Mampazhathara forest region around eight months ago.

The vlogger had travelled through the reserve forest area between Punalur and Thenmala, and she went near the wild elephant and shot the visuals. The video of the vlogger being chased by the wild elephant had gone viral on social media.

An investigation could be initiated against the others who had been with her during the incident.