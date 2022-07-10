Police yet to get hold of full video of Saji Cheriyan's speech

Thiruvalla: A police probe has begun into the controversial speech of former Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan allegedly deriding the Indian Constitution.

The police are trying to get the full video coverage of the speech. But it is very difficult to access it since the event was attended only by CPM workers and leaders. Even mediapersons were not allowed entry.

Though the full video footage of Cheriyan's speech was uploaded live on Facebook, the content was later removed after the issue snowballed into a major controversy, leading to his ouster from the State Cabinet a few days ago.

Only CPM leaders or activists might be holding the full video footage. There are only remote chances of anyone releasing the full-length video. The available video footage of Saji's speech contains controversial remarks against the Constitution.

If keen the cyber police can recover the full video content. But it is not clear whether the police will take such a step. The investigators are tight-lipped about the nature and progress of the investigation in the case.

The statement of the MLAs who were on dais while Cheriyan made the controversial speech would be taken only after the end of the ongoing Assembly session.

Though the police wanted to record first the statement of Baiju Noel, who filed a petition in the court against Cheriyan's speech, it did not happen as the latter could not come to the police station the other day to give his statement. The police may take his statement on Monday.