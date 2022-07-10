Southwest Monsoon: July rain has made up for June deficit, says IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: Though the Southwest Monsoon had an abysmal start, with June receiving less than half of its normal rainfall, it seems July will more then make up for it.

While June recorded a 53 per cent drop in rainfall, the first nine days of July largely surpassed the shortage.

According to the figures released by the India Meteorological Department on Friday, Kerala has so far registered a rainfall deficit of 28 per cent this monsoon. June, which normally receives 62.19 cm of rain, only received 29.19 cm this year. However, as the state enters the second week of July, the rainfall received has reached 60.6 cm. Kerala has received up to 30 cm of rain this month alone.

Usually, between June 1 and July 9, the state receives up to 84 cm of rain. In July, only the southern districts have registered relatively low rainfall.

As per the weather office, Kannur, Kasaragod and Thrissur have recorded normal rainfall. The Met department stated that even if rainfall is less than 19 per cent, it will be considered as normal rainfall. Kasaragod recorded only 5 per cent rainfall deficit between June 1 and July 9. This decrease is 17 per cent in Thrissur and 18 per cent in Kannur.

June receiving scanty rainfall, followed by healthy showers in July and August has been the trend for a couple of years now. The situation shall be no different this year too, if the forecasts are any indication, says IMD and various private weather agencies.