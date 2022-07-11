IMD issues yellow alert in 11 Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 11 districts of the state for Monday.

The IMD in its latest statement issued yellow alert for the day in all the 11 districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24 hour period, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD further said widespread rain was likely in the southern state over the next four days with very heavy rains predicted on July 13 and 14.

A warning has been issued for the fishing community to not venture out in the sea till July 14. The authorities also issued a high wave warning that ranges from 3.5-4 metres for Monday evening along Kerala coast.

Schools shut

Due to heavy rains, Wayanad District Collector A Geetha has announced holiday for all educational institutes including professional colleges in the district on Monday.

In Kasaragod, schools and anganwadis will remain closed for the day. However, colleges will remain open on Monday.

According to the state disaster management authority, between July 3 to 7, six people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Kerala and several homes were damaged.

