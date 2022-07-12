Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

HRDS India secretary Aji Krishnan arrested over one-year-old case

Our Correspondent
Published: July 12, 2022 10:33 AM IST
Aji Krishnan. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: The police have arrested the secretary of an NGO that was in the news recently for its association with Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

HRDS secretary Aji Krishnan was arrested over a complaint that alleged encroachment of tribal land, calling people by their caste names and arson of tribal houses.

A Sholayur native had filed the complaint a year ago. Though a case had been filed then, no further action was taken. Krishnan, who was abroad, was arrested on Monday after he returned to his native place.

RELATED ARTICLES

The HRDS authorities had alleged witch-hunt by the police after hiring Swapna and that the Chief Minister was wreaking vengeance. Subsequently, Swapna was sacked by the HRDS.

The HRDS office in Palakkad was of late the site of Swapna's media interactions. Krishnan had said it is his organisation’s responsibility to protect Swapna as a victim.

The organisation, which works for the welfare of the tribals, is associated with the right-wing Sangh Parivar outfits. Krishnan had also confirmed its Sangh Parivar links.

It was alleged HRDS was behind Swapna’s recent moves, especially the filing of a secret statement before the Magistrate as per Section 164 and the drafting of a new lawyer.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.