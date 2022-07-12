Sreelekha to face contempt of court charge, ex-DGP's Whatsapp chat with Dileep surfaces

Kochi: The Kerala Police is set to initiate action for contempt of court against former Prisons DGP R Sreelekha for claiming that actor Dileep, the 8th accused in the actor assault case, is innocent. The prosecution has sought legal opinion regarding the same.

She will be interrogated to collect details on the facts related to her shocking claims and the reasons for the disclosures.

The investigation team may approach the trial court on Tuesday itself seeking permission to record Sreelekha’s statements. The plea might be considered tomorrow (Wednesday) as there is no sitting today.

The team probing the case is of the opinion that the former DGP has committed severe contempt of the court. When a former senior officer with the police force states that the accused in a case is innocent, it can be considered an attempt to sabotage the investigation procedure.

The investigation team is to move the court pointing out that Sreelekha’s statements may affect the trial. For instance her allegation that the senior officer in the investigation team himself had accepted that the photographic evidence with the Police proving Dileep’s links with Pulsar Suni is photoshopped may have ramifications on the case.

The investigation team’s stand is that Sreelekha’s ‘revelations’ are not factual. “On what grounds does a person who was not part of the investigation at any stage come up with such allegations?” Police officers asked.

Meanwhile, the probe team is under pressure as the former IPS officer’s allegations through a YouTube channel came at a time when it is set to complete the extended inquiry and file the report by 15th of this month.

WhatsApp chat emerges

A Whatsapp conversation between former Jail DGP R Sreelekha and actor Dileep, alleged to have happened a year ago, has surfaced.

The conversation is dated 23 May 2021.

In the chat, Sreelekhatalks to Dileep about her YouTube channel and tells him to watch it when time permits. Dileep also expresses gladness to have been able to talk to Sreelekha.