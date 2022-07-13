Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala rains | IMD issues yellow alert in all districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2022 09:22 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the heavy rains expected to lash Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in all 14 districts of the State.

The State may receive rainfall ranging from 6.45 cm to 11.55 cm within the next 24 hours.

The hilly regions in Kerala may receive heavy rains along with strong thunder activity. It has been warned that the hilly areas which had received heavy rainfall in the past few days are to observe a high alert equivalent to an orange alert today. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The IMD has informed that widespread and isolated rainfall may lash the State in the next four days. 

Fishermen have been banned from venturing into the sea along Kerala’s coasts until July 15.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.