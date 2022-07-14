Aviation Min Scindia praises Kochi, TVM airports for helping Lanka-bound planes

New Delhi: Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, appreciated the airports of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for allowing the technical landing of more than 120 planes bound for Sri Lanka, in this crisis situation.

Kudos Trivandrum & Kochi airports for demonstrating the Indian spirit of वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्!



The airports have gone beyond their call of duty by allowing technical landing to 120+ aircraft bound for Sri Lanka. The gesture will go a long way in furthering ties with our neighbour. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 13, 2022

Long-haul flights from Sri Lanka, which is grappling with fuel shortage, have been making a pitstop at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala for refuelling for the past few months.

The shorter distance and lower cost than in Chennai airport attract SriLankan Airlines to the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The fuel is being supplied to the SriLankan Airlines at the same rate as that for the flights from Thiruvananthapuram. Currently, the Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation are supplying fuel here.