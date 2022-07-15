Air Arabia flight reports hydraulic failure, lands safely at Kochi airport

Kochi: Full emergency was declared at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on Friday evening after an incident of hydraulic failure was reported from an Air Arabia flight.

The full emergency, declared at 6.41 pm, was withdrawn at 8.22 pm after the flight landed safely.

Air Arabia's G9- 426 flight from Sharjah landed safely at 7.29 pm, 16 minutes after the scheduled landing, a spokesperson of the airport informed. The aircraft was about to land at 7.13 pm.

The flight carried 222 passengers and seven crew members. All of them are safe and new issues were reported, the spokesperson said.

The runway was cleared at 8.11 pm and declared fit for operations at 8.14 pm. Operations resumed as a Chennai-bound Indigo flight departed soon after the full emergency was lifted.