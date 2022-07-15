Malayalam
Malayali youth stabbed to death by hired goons in Bengaluru

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2022 05:04 PM IST
sanu-thomson-bengaluru
Sanu Thomson, who was stabbed to death by hired goons in Bengaluru
Topic | Kasaragod

Bengaluru: A Malayali youth was stabbed to death by hired goons here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sanu Thomson, a native of Rajapuram in Kasaragod.

The 31-year-old was an employee of TATA in the Jigani Industrial Area on the city's outskirts.

The incident took place at 10:30 pm on Thursday while Thomson was returning to his residence.

However, it is understood that Thomson was not the intended target. His death was a case of mistaken identity.

Thomson's funeral will be held at Rajapuram Holy Family Church on Saturday.

He is survived by his mother Bini, and siblings Sanal and Maria.

