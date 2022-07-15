'Even after killing they hold grudge,' says MLA KK Rema

MLA KK Rema had joined the members of the opposition who staged a walkout after former minister MM Mani's insensitive remarks on her widowhood inside the Assembly on Thursday.



On Mani's remark blaming "fate" for the death of her husband TP Chandrasekharan, Rema later said: "Even after killing they still hold the grudge."

Chandrasekharan, the founder of the Revolutionary Marxist Party, was hacked to death in 2012. His body had 51 stab wounds. CPM activists were accused and convicted in the case.

That Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or other senior members of CPM refused to apologise for Mani's unapologetic remark, upset Rema.

"I thought they would withdraw the statement and apologise. But they have proved to be without conscience and without kindness. They have shown me that they have no compassion," she told mediapersons.

Chandrasekharan was regarded as an adversary since he found the breakaway group, RMP, at Onchiyam. But the gruesome nature of his murder had upset even CPM leaders, notably former chief minister VS Achuthanandan, who visited Rema to offer his condolences and made himself heard in the politburo, alleging the connivance of a group of party leaders in the crime.

Later, Rema contested the Kerala Legislative Assembly from Vadakara and won by a margin of 7,491 votes. Her candidature and victory were widely celebrated by those opposing the CPM.

Since becoming an MLA, Rema has taken a formidable stand against the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, whom she had labelled a 'dictator' who does not 'tolerate dissenting voices in the party and government'.

Last week, CPM's MP, Elamaram Kareem said Rema was rewarded with the MLA post for her betrayal.

He made the comment at a commemoration held for CH Ashokan, who was the ninth accused in the Chandrasekharan murder case. A local leader PK Kunhananthan died while serving a life sentence in the case.