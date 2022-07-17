Malayalam
Kannur youth under observation in suspected monkeypox case

IANS
Published: July 17, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A man who reached Kannur from the Middle East was admitted to the government medical college after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

Hospital authorities told IANS that the youth was under observation in an isolated ward and that his samples have been sent for testing to the Pune Virology lab.

The youth, according to hospital authorities, reached Kannur after landing at Mangaluru airport.

The Kerala health department has increased surveillance across all four airports in the State from Sunday. Special facilities have been set up in Kannur airport for testing those who arrive from foreign countries.

The first monkeypox case in the country was from Kerala. A 35-year-old Kollam native, who had arrived from a Middle Eastern country, tested positive for monkeypox and is currently under treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

