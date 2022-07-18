Second monkeypox case confirmed in Kerala's Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reported another case of monkeypox, Health Minister Veena George said on Monday. This is the second case of the disease reported in the country.

A 31-year-old man, who had arrived from Dubai and was under treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kannur, has turned positive for the disease, she said.

The patient's condition is fine and he is under close medical observation. All those who came in close contact with him has been isolated, the minister said.

The first case in the country was recorded in the state's Kollam on July 14, after a man who arrived from the UAE tested positive.

Kerala had on Thursday recorded India's first case of monkeypox. The minister has said strict containment protocols have been followed and there is no need of concern.

The patient, who arrived from the UAE on July 12, was at his house in Kollam.

When he developed the symptoms he was taken to a hospital at Kollam and from there he was shifted to the Trivandrum Medical College hospital where he is under close observation.

The patient, was identified as a close contact of a person who tested positive for monkeypox, and had been kept under close surveillance since July 12.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of monkeypox.

The Central team includes experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a doctor from RML Hospital, New Delhi, and a senior official from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from its regional office.

The Union ministry has asked states to increase surveillance on monkeypox disease which has been reported in many countries across the world. The ministry in a letter said that continued expansion of spread of the disease globally calls for proactive strengthening and operationalisation of requisite public health actions for preparedness and response against the disease in India.