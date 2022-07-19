Malayalam
Two Malayalis found dead in Chennai with grave injuries

Onmanorama staff
Published: July 19, 2022 09:26 PM IST Updated: July 19, 2022 09:42 PM IST
Sivakumar. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Kochi

Chennai: Two Malayalis in their fifties were found dead in Nallamalli Muthupallam of the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The dead were identified as Sivakumar Viswanathan from Kochi and Naveen from Thiruvananthapuram. Their bodies were found, with grave injuries, on the wayside of the roads that link Dharmapuri and Selam and leading to a quary.

Sivakumar owns the company Valiyaveedu Travels, which is based out of Varapuzha in Kochi. He was apparently debt-ridden due to the pandemic. He is the son of the former panchayat president Viswanath Pai. Vineetha Sivakumar is his wife.

As per reports, Naveen is Sivakumar's friend and the duo had traveled to Selam in a friend's car on Sunday morning for business purposes. 

