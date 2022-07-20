Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

How a beautiful picture of Kerala engineering students unseated moral policing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 20, 2022 09:01 PM IST
CET students
The viral image of second-year students of CET sharing seats in a public waiting shed in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Students of the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) have given, what they believe to be, a fitting reply to moral policing.

On Tuesday evening students of CET found something unusual in a bus waiting shed outside the college campus that is frequented by students for chit-chat.

CET waiting shed
The waiting shed, the way it was found by students of CET on Tuesday.

To their surprise, someone had cut short the long steel bench in the waiting shed, making it almost impossible for two people to sit side by side. The seating was now reduced to three chairs kept at a distance.

RELATED ARTICLES

Why? "Students regularly face opposition and even abuses from locals when male and female students sit there," said Fabi KP, vice-chairperson, CET college union.

So even though it appeared absurd, the students weren't shocked by the antagonistic act.

That was when a group of second-year students decided to protest albeit in a novel way. A bunch of male and female students sat on eachothers' laps and clicked pictures, which they shared in their internal groups.

The beautiful snaps of a group of friends hanging out in a local bus stop soon followed into WhatsApp statuses and social media posts for the simple reason that it was a bold act of defiance. In no time, the image went viral. Soon, several other students joined their collegemates and clicked pictures at the waiting shed.

"We never expected it to go viral," said Arya, one of the protesters. "That the picture has been shared widely shows the acceptance for our simple protest. It also reflects on how the general public understood our position. So far we have only received positive responses," said Arya.

 

Battle against night curfew
CET is no stranger to fighting 'injustice' as a few years ago, a group of students launched a protest against the night curfew in college hostels, and won.

Thanks to their three-month 'Azadi' movement that was launched to protest the 6.30 pm deadline for female students, the government was forced to issue a circular revising the timing to 9.30 pm.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.