Cop likely to have watched wife committing suicide after killing kids

Alappuzha: The police have come across more shocking facts related to the suicide of the wife of a police officer after killing their two young children in Alappuzha on May 10 this year.

According to the latest findings of the investigation into the incident which took place at the police quarters here, civil police officer Ranees, of Zacharia ward in Alappuzha, might have witnessed live the death of his wife Najla (27), son Tipu Sultan (five) and daughter Malala (one-and-a-half).



“We noticed that a CCTV camera installed by Ranees in the police quarters without the knowledge of Najla was connected to his mobile phone,” said an investigating officer. The camera was placed in the hall of the quarters so that Ranees could constantly observe Najla and the children.

Ranees was arrested the day after Najla and the children died as investigators obtained evidence that he had physically and mentally tortured his wife. He was subsequently charged with harassment and abetment to suicide. After he was remanded, Ranees was suspended from service. A special team of the police soon also arrested Shahana (24) of Shameera Manzil, Lajnath Ward of Alappuzha, a friend of Ranees. She was charged with abetment to suicide.

Shahana had often threatened Najla, said the police. She had asked Najla to leave Ranees so that he could marry her. “Even on the day Najla and the children died, Shahana had reached the police quarters and picked up a fight with Najla,” said an investigating officer.

Meanwhile, Najla’s mother submitted a petition to the Chief Minister seeking a Crime Branch probe into the financial dealings of Ranees. He had issued threats to some people while in remand for not returning money lent out by him, alleged the complaint. The threatening calls were made on the mobiles of some police personnel, added the complaint.

The investigators too had come across Ranees’s financial dealings. He even borrowed money at low interest from some cops and lent it to others at high interest rates, said the complaint.

Other demands by Najla’s mother include appointment of a special prosecutor in the case and dismissal of Ranees from service.

Meanwhile, the investigating team said that the charge-sheet in the case would be filed soon.