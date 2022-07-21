Kerala to have only co-ed schools from 2023-24, orders Child Rights Commission

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Child Rights Commission on Thursday issued an order stating there shall only be co-education (co-ed) schools in the State.

The Commission directed the Principal Secretary, Director of Public Education, and the Director of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) to come up with an action plan to implement the co-education system starting from the academic year 2023-24.

A report on the steps taken is also to be submitted to the Commission within 90 days of receiving the order.

"An action plan should be formulated to abolish all girls' and boys' schools and implement co-education in these institutions from the academic year 2023-24," stated the order of the Child Rights Commission.

The directive also states that prior to implementing the order, the authorities concerned should ensure that necessary measures are taken to improve and introduce better amenities in these schools, including toilets.

They have also been directed to sensitise parents about the need for co-education.

The order comes close on the heels of the Thiruvananthapuram CET waiting shed incident, which students of the college alleged was damaged as part of moral policing by miscreants. Mayor Arya Rajendran on Thursday visited the waiting shed and promised that a new gender-neutral waiting shed would be built there.