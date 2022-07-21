ED to handover Swapna Suresh's confidential statement to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate will hand over the secret statement by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the Supreme Court of India.

The central agency had approached the Supreme Court to seek nod to transfer the case to the jurisdiction of a Bengaluru court. The ED informed its decision to the top court during a hearing in this regard.

Swapna's statement, which is to be submitted to the court in a sealed envelope, will not be made public. The confidential statement given under IPC Section 164 by Swapna was recorded in the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on June 6 and 7.

The plea seeking the apex court permission to transfer the case was filed by the ED assistant director for the Kochi zone.Top Kerala bureaucrat M Sivasankar and his former associate Swapna Suresh are among the accused in the case.

The ED also informed the top court that M Sivasankar attempted to influence the fourth accused in the case Sandeep Nair. After he was released from custody, third accused Sandeep had said that the ED coerced him to state that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, K T Jaleel and P Sreeramakrishnan, and that Sivasankar were innocent.

Why shifted case out of Kerala ?

The agency wants a court outside Kerala to consider the money laundering case linked to the sensational diplomatic gold smuggling case as it fears bid to scuttle the case by influencing witnesses. Moreover, the likely political patronage to the accused and the links of political leaders are also key concerns.

It is alleged that police-jail authorities threatened Swapna against revealing the names of big-wigs while she was in judicial custody. There is a lot of pressure to withdraw the statements that Swapna had earlier given to the ED.

The case registered by the Crime Branch against the probe officers is in itself proof of the misuse of the government machinery. It is unprecedented for the state police to question the ED.

Swapna Suresh. Photo: Manorama

After the ED filed a petition, the High Court had quashed the Crime Branch's FIRs but directed to hand over the information collected. This hinders probe and trial.

The government also constituted a single-member commission to probe against ED

The ED had checked the copy of the confidential statement given by Swapna Suresh at the Ernakulam principal sessions court. A report was also submitted to the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi that the case would be scuttled if it is in Kerala. After the legal experts at the directorate also checked the copy of the statement, it was decided to submit the plea for transfer.

The Ernakulam principal sessions court had considered all petitions in this case till now. The same court had granted permission to record Swapna's confidential statements. There are five other courts in Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram that can hear ED's cases. But if the case is in Kerala, the ED reckons that the witnesses are likely to be influenced and that the probe officers could face pressure.

The money laundering case

The alleged money laundering was carried out by Khalid Ali Shoukri, the former head of the finance section of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. As per the case $1.9 lakh was taken out of the country. Sivasankar was named as accused in the case based on the statements of Swapna.

Swapna and another accused P S Sarith had accompanied Khalid, who allegedly left for Oman with a bag containing the Dollars. They had accompanied him to avoid security checks at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, as per the statements, as they had managed passes for Green Channel facility.