Thiruvananthapuram: All households in Kerala, cutting across rural and urban divide, will get drinking water connections by 2026, if everything goes as planned by the Left government in the state.

The state government has allotted 10 lakh tap water connections across the southern state in the last one year, state Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said.

The department is working on to provide 40 lakh new tap connections in the next three years, he said while speaking in a function at nearby Nedumangadu on Wednesday.

"Drinking water connections will be provided to all households in Kerala by 2026 under the Jal Jeevan programe," the minister said.

Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, File photo; Manorama News

Augustine was speaking after inaugurating the expansion works of a drinking water project under the Kerala Water Authority at nearby Nedumangadu.

He said the Nedumangadu drinking water project was being implemented at a cost of Rs 9.50 crore after including it in the state budget for the year 2021-22.

The objective of the project was to ensure safe drinking water in the areas within the municipalty limit where there is an acute scarcity of drinking water.