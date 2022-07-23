Moral policing again: Students thrashed for sitting together at bus stop

Karimba, Palakkad: Yet another incident of moral policing has cropped up in Kerala. This time near Karimba in Kerala's Palakkad district.

According to students of the Higher Secondary School here, some onlookers ganged up and beat them at the bus stop.

Alleging that the locals here are against boys and girls sitting together, the students have lodged a complaint with Kalladikode Police.

The injured students also sought treatment at a local hospital.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) protested against the attack on the students.

The incident comes just days after a flare-up near College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram on a similar issue.

Here, miscreants damaged the steel bench in the bus waiting shed in an apparent attempt to stop boys and girls from sitting together.

In response, the enraged students put up a photo wherein students - boys and girls - are seen sitting on the laps of another.

The photo, which went viral, caught the attention of several political leaders including Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran.

Paying a visit to the area, Arya promised that a new gender-neutral waiting shed would be built there.

She also cautioned the locals against creating needless hurdles for students or taking law into their own hands.

"It is not a modern approach to say that students should not sit together," Arya said.